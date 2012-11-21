(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Nov 21 African Minerals said it
would need more financing to fund its working capital
requirements as wet weather had reduced iron ore shipments from
its flagship mine in Sierra Leone.
The miner, the largest of West Africa's emerging iron ore
producers, owns the Tonkolili mine, which sits on one of the
continent's largest iron ore deposits.
Shipping was suspended between August and October due to
high moisture levels after unusually heavy rains.
African Minerals said on Wednesday it had arranged for $150
million of funds reserved for project capital expenditure to be
used for working capital, and was in talks to convert its
existing credit facility. That was expected to provide a further
$40 million to $90 million.
"Even with the above necessary funding arrangements being
successfully completed for the full amount before the end of
2012, the group has limited financial headroom," African
Minerals said in a statement.
"If the expected level of sales is not achieved during the
ramp up, the company will need to seek additional sources of
funds."
Shares in the company were down 10 percent at 231 pence at
1423 GMT on Wednesday. They have lost nearly half their value
this year.
Iron ore shipments in 2012 are expected to be at the lower
end of its previous esimate of 5-6 million tonnes, African
Minerals said. The company already downgraded its production
forecast twice this year.
High moisture content makes the transport of iron ore
unsafe, as it could lead to liquefaction of the mineral, which
in some instances, has resulted in ships becoming unstable,
capsizing and sinking.
This month, industry sources flagged the risk of
transporting iron ore with high moisture content from Sierra
Leone and said it was causing extensive loading delays and could
raise shipping costs for miners operating in the country.
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in London and Abhishek Takle in
Bangalore; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)