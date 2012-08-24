Aug 24 African Minerals Ltd cut its
production forecast for its flagship Tonkolili iron ore mine in
Sierra Leone to between 5 and 6 million tonnes for this year,
citing a severe wet season.
The company, which expected to produce 20 million tonnes of
ore at the mine by this year, now expects to reach that target
by the second quarter of next year.
African Minerals said the current wet season in Sierra Leone
was particularly severe and affected handling of materials and
project execution.
"I expect us to commence a steady production build-up in the
coming weeks and I am confident that we will achieve our
targeted 20 million tonnes per annum sustainable run rate in the
first half of next year," said Chief Executive Keith Calder, who
was appointed at the miner's helm last month.
African Minerals shares, which have lost about a third of
their value since the beginning of this year, closed at 299.75
pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.