July 4 Iron ore producer African Minerals Ltd
appointed Keith Calder as its chief executive,
effective immediately, and said Executive Chairman Frank Timis
who had been running the company since May would become
non-executive chairman.
"As a result of Keith's appointment, I am confident his
leadership will allow me to take a more hands-off approach to
the day to day affairs of the company," Timis said in a
statement.
African Minerals - that sits on one of the continent's
largest iron ore deposits - said Keith Calder was most recently
chief executive of Western Coal. Prior to that, he held several
positions at Rio Tinto Plc, including as managing
director of certain copper projects.
Timis, African Minerals' largest shareholder, took the reins
of the company on an interim basis two months ago when the then
CEO Alan Watling said he planned to retire.
The news of the new CEO appointment was first reported by
the Financial Times.
Shares in the company, which have lost about a third of
their value since Watling's departure, closed at 335 pence on
Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.