LONDON, July 4 African Minerals executive chairman and leading shareholder Frank Timis plans to step back from running the company following the recruitment of a new chief executive, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Keith Calder, the former chief executive of Western Coal, will join African Minerals as chief executive replacing Alan Watling, who quit the miner in May, the FT said.

Timis plans to relinquish the title of executive chairman and become a non-executive chairman but the timing of the move is unclear, it said.

Timis founded African Minerals as Sierra Leone Diamond Company, before listing the business on Aim, London's junior market, in 2005.