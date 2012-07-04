LONDON, July 4 African Minerals
executive chairman and leading shareholder Frank Timis plans to
step back from running the company following the recruitment of
a new chief executive, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
Keith Calder, the former chief executive of Western Coal,
will join African Minerals as chief executive replacing Alan
Watling, who quit the miner in May, the FT said.
Timis plans to relinquish the title of executive chairman
and become a non-executive chairman but the timing of the move
is unclear, it said.
Timis founded African Minerals as Sierra Leone Diamond
Company, before listing the business on Aim, London's junior
market, in 2005.