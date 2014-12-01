* Failed to fully repay debt due in November
* Has $790 mln gross debt vs $52 mln market capitalisation
* Says has enough funds to pay salaries in short term
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Dec 1 Iron ore mining company African
Minerals has started to shut down its operation in
Sierra Leone, the main focus of its business, because it does
not have enough working capital, it said on Monday.
The miner (AML) is in a critical situation, battered by a 50
percent plunge in the iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI this year
and the effects of the Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
It is struggling to shore up its depleted finances, and its
London-listed shares have been suspended since Nov. 20 due to
uncertainty about the company's future.
The company said it has sufficient funds to pay salaries in
the short term and to pay for security, safety and evacuation of
staff and contractors in Sierra Leone.
This should allow a prompt resumption of operations at the
Tonkolili mine there when a financial solution is found, it
said.
Its subsidiaries, however, have failed to make a repayment
that was due to lenders at the end of November on a $250 million
loan and the company is now in talks with its lenders about this
and future obligations.
"In the absence of sufficient working capital African
Minerals has commenced a temporary controlled shutdown of its
operations in Sierra Leone," the company said in a statement.
"Without a significant injection of working capital, African
Minerals is unable to initiate the cost-reduction strategies
which would return the operations to cash flow positive status
even at recent low iron ore prices."
In September the company outlined a recovery plan that it
had hoped would boost revenue and help repay its hefty debt.
While its Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone is burning cash,
African Minerals is burdened by $790 million in gross debt.
The miner is now seeking to sell part of its 75 percent
stake in the Tonkolili mine to raise funds, after it was unable
to reach agreement for its Chinese partner in the mine, Shandong
Iron and Steel, to release funds. Although it was in
talks with "several groups" that have expressed an interest in
buying a stake, there is no certainly that a deal will be
forthcoming.
Shares in African Minerals have lost 95 percent of their
value this year making its market capitalisation about $52
million currently.
