Sept 30 Iron ore miner African Minerals Ltd
reported a 97 percent fall in core earnings for the
first half as operating costs soared.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation fell to $2.7 million for the six months ended June
30, from $100 million a year earlier, the operator of the
Tonkolili mine in Sierra Leone said.
The company said operating costs rose 30 percent to $396.5
million, while revenue fell more than 1 percent to $399.2
million.
Production rose 58 percent to 9.8 million tonnes of direct
shipping ore.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)