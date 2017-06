DAKAR Feb 21 African Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it had made a significant oil discovery from its Narina-1 well at its offshore LB-09 block in Liberia.

"Narina-1 has identified a potentially large accumulation of light good quality oil at the Turonian level as well as excellent quality oil in the Albian," chief executive Karl Thompson said in a statement.

Australia-listed African Petroleum was planning an "extensive exploration and appraisal programme in Liberia in 2012," he said. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Dan Lalor)