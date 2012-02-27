(Adds details on growth strategy, chief executive quotes)

By Sherilee Lakmidas

JOHANNESBURG, FEB 27 - African Rainbow Minerals , a South African diversified miner, said on Monday it was interested in acquiring Anglo American Platinum assets if they became available.

Anglo American, which holds 80 percent of Amplats, said earlier this month that it was reviewing its investment in the world's largest platinum producer.

The platinum business has not matched the production, productivity and safety levels of earlier years while returns have been in decline.

While Anglo has not ruled out spinning off what would be a $15 billion asset, analysts believe it is more likely to sell the mines or close certain shafts.

"We are very, very close to Anglo Platinum, we know all the inside discussions and we are engaging in that. I think something can come out of that," ARM Chief Executive Officer André Wilkens told Reuters in an interview after the group unveiled its first-half results.

ARM, which has a 50 percent stake in two South African platinum mines, Modikwa and Two Rivers, is also evaluating three acquisitions in the platinum sector that could cost up to 6 billion rand ($790 million).

"There are three opportunities we are looking at and those together will probably require purchase money of 5 or 6 billion rand and then we need to capitalise those assets," he said.

"So we are probably going to need over the next four years 6 to 8 billion rand in platinum alone but then we can double, even treble our current capacity," said Wilkens.

The company's strategy is to try to balance the contribution its coal, copper and platinum business makes to revenue with its ferrous division, which made up 61 percent of revenue in the company's first half.

ARM Executive Chairman Patrice Motsepe said the company was still seeking opportunities elsewhere in Africa. The company holds 40 percent of the Konkola North copper mine in Zambia, which is being developed with Brazil's Vale.

Both partners have already committed $400 million to the project and Motsepe said they would be considering a further $500 million investment within the next two to three years.

ARM said first-half earnings increased 24 percent as sales volumes climbed. Headline earnings per share were 912 cents for the six months to end December from 734 cents a year ago.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and strip out certain one-time items.

ARM's share price is up around 11 percent in the year to date, outpacing a 7.3 percent rise in the Johannesburg bourse's benchmark Top-40 index. Its shares were 2.1 percent lower at 1300 GMT, marginally weaker than the Top-40, which was down 1.2 percent. ($1 = 7.5926 rand) (Editing by Ed Stoddard and Jodie Ginsberg)