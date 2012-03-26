March 26 Canada's Africa Oil Corp said
it found oil at one of its wells at Block 10BB in Kenya, the
first such discovery in the African country.
Shares of Africa Oil -- which also has assets in Ethiopia,
Mali and Puntland in Somalia -- rose as much as 58 percent to a
nearly three-and-half year high of C$3.71 on the Toronto Venture
Exchange. The stock was one of the top percentage gainers on the
exchange.
On Monday, Kenya announced its first oil discovery in the
country's northern part, where British Tullow Oil Plc
has been conducting exploratory drilling.
Kenya and its neighbors in east Africa have become an
international hot spot for oil and gas exploration after
commercial oil deposits were found in Uganda and natural gas in
Tanzania and Mozambique.
Tullow Oil operates the Block 10BB with a 50 percent working
interest and Africa Oil holds the remaining stake. Tullow Oil
shares were up 2.5 percent on the news.
The Ngamia-1 well will now be drilled to a depth of about
2,700 metres to explore further potential, Africa Oil said in a
statement.
The Lokichar Basin, where the Ngamia discovery has been
made, is one of seven basins mapped in Africa Oil's acreage.