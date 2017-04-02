JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Competition
Commission said on Sunday that it had asked the Competition
Tribunal to fine construction materials group Afrimat
for allegedly "abusing its dominance by charging excessive
prices."
"The Commission is seeking an order from the Tribunal
declaring that Afrimat ... must pay the maximum fine allowable
by law which amounts to 10 percent of its annual turnover in
South Africa as well as its exports from the country," the
Commission said in a statement.
A unit of Afrimat supplies the main ingredient in clinker
bricks, which are mostly used in the construction of low-cost
housing units, known as RDP houses in South Africa.
"The Commission has found that Afrimat abused its dominant
position from 2012 until at least 2016 (the conduct may be
ongoing) by charging clinker bricks' manufacturers excessive
prices to the detriment of consumers," the Commission said.
Afrimat could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Susan Fenton)