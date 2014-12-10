JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 South African cement maker PPC has received a merger proposal from unlisted rival Afrisam Group, the company said on Wednesday.

PPC said in a statement its board was considering the non-binding proposal and it would make further announcements in due course.

Shares in PPC jumped as much as 6.46 percent shortly after the announcement but by 1126 GMT they had reversed to trade 1.1 percent lower at 25.06 rand. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)