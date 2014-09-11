Sept 11 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd

* Headline eps and/or eps, for next reporting period will differ by at least 20 pct from those of previous corresponding period

* Sees FY headline earnings decrease 0 pct to 2 pct versus year ago

* Sees FY diluted headline earnings increasing 65 pct to 70 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: