BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Alphax Food System Co Ltd :
* Says the company to set up a data center, namely AFS FOOD GENESIS CENTER, in Yamaguchi
* Says construciton costs about 450 million yen
* Sees the construction to be completed in April, 2017
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/910tTu
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility