Sept 27 AG Barr, the maker of popular
Scottish soft drink Irn-Bru, said it would lay off about 10
percent of its workforce as part of a restructuring.
The company said it was planning to implement most of the
restructuring before the end of the financial year, and about 90
jobs were likely to be cut in commercial and supply chain
functions.
The job cuts come at a time when the company and its rivals
including Britvic Plc face a slowdown in demand from
increasingly calorie-conscious consumers and an impending
British government tax on sugar-sweetened fizzy drinks.
AG Barr said on Tuesday it was on track to reduce or
eliminate sugar from more than two-thirds of its product
portfolio by 2018.
The company, which sells Tizer, Rubicon, and Strathmore
water, said it was likely to take a charge of about 4 million
pounds ($5.20 million) for the year from the restructuring. The
company said it would record an ongoing annual benefit of about
3 million pounds.
Shares of the company, which have slipped about 2 percent so
far this year, were trading nearly flat at 520.5 pence at 0739
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.7693 pounds)
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)