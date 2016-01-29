(Adds details, analyst comment)
Jan 29 AG Barr, the maker of Irn-Bru and
Rubicon fizzy drinks, said it expected fourth-quarter revenue
growth in excess of 2.5 percent, after a robust performance in
the Christmas period.
The Cumbernauld, Scotland-based soft drinks maker said its
trading strategy and brand execution helped it offset a
challenging and highly competitive UK market.
Soft drink makers around the world such as PepsiCo and
Coca-Cola Co have been introducing beverages with less sugar and
more natural ingredients as consumers turn calorie-conscious and
opt for products perceived as healthier.
Barr, whose Irn-Bru fizzy orange drink outsells Coca-Cola in
Scotland, bought cocktail mixer business Funkin last year for
about 21 million pounds, to expand its drinks portfolio.
The firm's main rival in the UK is Britvic, which
makes Robinsons squash and Tango, said in November it expected
full-year 2016 profit growth after a slow start to the year.
"In a challenging market, Barr has delivered the improved
second half we hoped to see. Growth returned, rounded off with a
soundly executed Christmas," analysts at Investec Securities
wrote in a note.
AG Barr said on Friday it now expects revenue for the 53
weeks ending Jan. 30 to be around 257 million pounds ($370.08
million). It reported revenue of 260.9 million pounds last year.
Analysts expect the company to report a full-year pretax
profit of 41.39 million pounds on revenue of 260.11 million
pounds, according to a Reuters estimate.
($1 = 0.6944 pounds)
