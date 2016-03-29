* AG Barr to accelerate sugar reduction ahead of UK tax
* Annual profit up 7 percent
* Shares little changed
(Recasts with comments on reducing sugar; changes headline)
March 29 AG Barr, the company behind
Scottish soft drink favourite Irn-Bru, said it is substantially
reducing the amount of sugar in its products, ahead of a British
government tax on sugar-sweetened fizzy drinks.
The company, which also reported a 7 percent rise in annual
profit on Tuesday, said that such reformulation would help to
minimise the financial impact of the levy, which was proposed
earlier this month and will be based on a drink's sugar content.
The tax would add to the challenges facing AG Barr and its
rivals such as Britvic Plc and Coca-Cola Enterprises
, which are already grappling with increasingly
calorie-conscious consumers.
"To ensure success in the UK market we are focusing our
marketing efforts on our "lower" and "no" sugar products and are
substantially reducing the sugar content of our portfolio to
reflect consumers' changing preferences," AG Barr said in a
statement.
Food and drink makers have an array of ingredients they can
use in place of sugar, including sweeteners like aspartame and
stevia, and they can also reduce portion sizes to control
calorie counts.
AG Barr has already reduced the average calorie content of
its portfolio of products by 8.8 percent in four years, it said,
and expects to accelerate the pace of change over the next year
by reducing its exposure to high-sugar products.
Even though AG Barr gets all its revenue from the UK, it
said its brand strength, product reformulation and innovation
would help it to minimise the impact of the proposed tax.
Aside from Irn-Bru, AG Barr sells Tizer, Rubicon and
Strathmore water.
AG Barr said its statutory pre-tax profit rose to 41.3
million pounds ($58.75 million) for the year ended Jan. 30 from
38.6 million pounds a year earlier.
The company had said in late January that a "soundly
executed Christmas" had helped it boost results in a challenging
and highly competitive UK market.
AG Barr shares were little changed at 520 pence in morning
trading on the London Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, they
had lost about 6 percent since the tax was proposed on March 16.
($1 = 0.7030 pounds)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London and Vidya L Nathan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Jane Merriman)