March 24 A.G.Barr Plc

* Final dividend 9.01 pence per share

* Total dividend up 10 percent to 12.12 pence per share

* FY revenue rose 2.7 percent to 260.9 million stg

* Profit on ordinary activities, before tax and exceptional items, increased by 10.0% to £41.9m (2014: £38.1m)

* Overall market conditions are expected to remain challenging