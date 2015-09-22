LONDON, Sept 22 British soft drinks group AG
Barr said it did not expect to see profit growth this
year after poor weather since July dented demand for its
products, which include Irn-Bru, Rubicon and Strathmore.
Shares in the firm fell 6 percent on Tuesday after it said
it now expected to deliver a result for the 2015-16 year broadly
similar to that achieved in 2014-15, though that assumes a
satisfactory trading performance in the key Christmas period.
AG Barr made a pretax profit before one off items of 41.9
million pounds ($64.9 million) in its 2014-15 year. Analysts had
expected 2015-16 profits of 44.3 million pounds, according to
Reuters data.
Analysts at Investec Securities trimmed their 2015-16 profit
forecast to 41 million pounds from 44.9 million pounds and their
forecast for 2016-17 to 43.6 million pounds from 47.3 million
pounds.
"Market conditions across the first half have been difficult
and are forecast to remain so," said AG Barr Chief Executive
Roger White.
"The business is responding well to the market challenges
but the weather since we last updated the market in July has
been poor and, although we have recovered some sales momentum,
it is not yet at the run rate we have targeted."
White said he expected the business to return to growth in
2016 as it benefits from prior investment.
Shares in AG Barr, down 11 percent over the last year, were
down 30 pence at 534 pence at 0708 GMT.
The firm made a pretax profit before one off items of 17.8
million pounds in the six months to July 25, up 3.3 percent, on
turnover of 130.3 million pounds, down 2.8 percent. It is paying
an interim dividend of 3.36 pence, up 8 percent.
Separately on Tuesday British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers
said it had replaced its CEO Alistair Darby with insider
Phil Urban as it warned weak recent trade would push full-year
profit to the bottom end of market forecasts.
($1 = 0.6454 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)