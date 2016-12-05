SAO PAULO Dec 5 Brazilian antitrust watchdog Cade on Monday said it struck a leniency agreement with construction company Andrade Gutierrez Engenharia SA , according to a statement.

The agreement is related to an alleged construction company cartel acting to win contracts to build or renovate stadiums used during Brazil's 2014 soccer World Cup. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)