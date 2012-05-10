By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO May 10 Yahoo Inc Chief
Executive Scott Thompson never provided a resume or incorrect
information to Yahoo, he told top executives at a meeting on
Thursday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Thompson held a meeting with his top people on Thursday to
address a controversy over the educational background that
erupted a week ago.
Yahoo acknowledged last week that Thompson, the former
president of eBay Inc division PayPal, does not have a
computer science degree, despite what was stated in his official
company biography and in regulatory filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The revelation has engulfed Yahoo in turmoil and raised
questions about Thompson's future at the struggling Internet
company.
In the meeting on Thursday, Thompson gave an account of the
facts as he understands them and provided executives with an
opportunity to ask questions.
The meeting marked Thompson's most significant move to
explain the situation to his top lieutenants.
Earlier this week, Yahoo's board appointed a special
committee to investigate Thompson's background and to review the
"facts and circumstances" surrounding his hiring.
Thompson sent an email to Yahoo employees earlier this week
apologizing for the controversy and saying he hoped the board's
review would be concluded promptly.