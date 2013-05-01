BRIEF-Metro CEO says no talks with Media-Saturn founder
* Metro CEO says no talks taking place with Media-Saturn founder Kellerhals, waiting for court ruling on demerger Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)
LONDON May 1 AGA Rangemaster Group PLC : * So far this year, the modest overall turnover declines of 2012 have continued * We do not take the slow start to the year as indicative of the full year
ahead * AGA sees sales up this year, particularly in international markets;
FRANKFURT, May 31 German-owned Vapiano SE is planning an initial public offering this year to raise 85 million euros ($95 million) to help fund expansion of its Italian-themed restaurants.