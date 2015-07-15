LONDON, July 15 Aga Rangemaster, the
maker of the range cooker which is often a feature of British
country homes, is being sold to American kitchen equipment
company Middleby for $201 million.
The two firms said the deal announced on Wednesday would
enable Aga, with around $400 million in annual revenues and more
than 2,500 employees, to benefit from Middleby's global
distribution network, while also saving costs.
Aga Rangemaster, which traces its history back to 1939, has
struggled in recent years and has been grappling with a large
pension deficit. Its shares are down 65 percent since demand for
its colourful Aga cookers, which can cost around 6,000 or 7,000
pounds ($9,350-10,900), took a hit from the financial downturn.
"The addition of AGA ... to our existing portfolio will
further strengthen Middleby's global reach and enhance our
position as a leader in the premium segment for residential
kitchen equipment," said Middleby CEO Selim Bassoul.
Aga says it has manufacturing sites in Britain, Ireland,
France, Romania and Michigan in the U.S.
The sale could add to concern among some Britons about the
number of prominent companies that have been bought by foreign
owners, including department store Harrods, toy brand Hamleys
and chocolate maker Cadbury.
"What will become of the Aga if it goes American?" asked the
Daily Telegraph newspaper recently.
Shares in the group were up 20 percent to 182.5 pence in mid
afternoon trading, hovering close to the 185 pence takeover
price.
($1 = 0.6406 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Keith Weir)