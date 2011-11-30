By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG Nov 25 Former DKR Oasis bookrunner Barun Agarwal is setting up Factorial Management Ltd in Hong Kong and plans to launch a pan-Asia multi-asset hedge fund in early January.

Agarwal, who left Oasis Management (Hong Kong) LLC in August, told Reuters that he was in talks with potential investors to raise capital while waiting for a licence from the market regulator to launch his Factorial Master Fund.

Oasis was previously named DKR Oasis (Hong Kong) LLC.

He declined to disclose the start-up capital, but two sources familiar with the launch plan said Factorial had initial commitments worth up to $25 million for the hedge fund.

"We are talking to investors as we speak and we will have a better feel of the launch size in mid-December," Agarwal said. "We have been approached by various reputable investors and we are going to engage with them to see if we can increase the initial assets under management."

He did not disclose the capacity of the fund, but said the strategy at DKR Oasis managed sizable capital.

Agarwal worked with star hedge fund manager Seth Fischer, who once managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore Oasis Fund.