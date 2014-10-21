Oct 21 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Says Acta Kapitalforvaltning AS (AKF), a subsidiary of Agasti Holding ASA (Agasti), entered into settlement agreements with a group of plaintiffs in Sweden who has raised lawsuits against company

* Says settlements mean that Agasti Group's profit for Q4 2014 will be charged with about 4.5 million Norwegian crowns.