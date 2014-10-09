Oct 9 Agasti Holding ASA

* Says Perestroika AS, primary insider in Agasti Holding ASA, has on Oct. 8, 2014 bought 10,000,000 shares in Agasti Holding ASA at an average price of 1.35 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says after transaction Perestroika AS controls a total of 56,047,228 shares in Agasti, corresponding to about 19.08 pct