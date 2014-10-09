Oct 9 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Says on Oct. 8, Coil Investment Group AS (Coil) sold 10,000,000 shares in Agasti Holding ASA at an average price of 1.35 Norwegian crown per share

* Says Coil will after this have 27,436,755 shares in Agasti, corresponding to a total shareholding of about 9.34 pct