BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
Oct 9 Agasti Holding ASA :
* Says on Oct. 8, Coil Investment Group AS (Coil) sold 10,000,000 shares in Agasti Holding ASA at an average price of 1.35 Norwegian crown per share
* Says Coil will after this have 27,436,755 shares in Agasti, corresponding to a total shareholding of about 9.34 pct
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million