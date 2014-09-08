Sept 8 Agasti Holding ASA : * Says subsidiaries entered into settlement agreements with 24 plaintiffs * Says the plaintiffs have sued the companies for a total of NOK 53 million * Says the parties have agreed to keep details of the settlement agreements confidential * Says settlements mean that Agasti group's financial results for Q3 of 2014 will be charged with NOK 12 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage