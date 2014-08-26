Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Says H1 net profit 104 billion yuan (16.90 billion US dollar); forecast 104.3 billion yuan

* Says H1 net interest margin at 2.93 pct versus 2.96 percent at end-March

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 11.89 at end-June

* Says non-performing loan ratio at 1.24 percent at end-June versus 1.22 percent at end-March

* Q2 net profit 50.57 billion yuan - Reuters calculation

Source text in English: bit.ly/1p6rIUE

