HONG KONG Aug 29 Agricultural Bank of China
, the country's third-largest bank, told analysts in a
briefing on Wednesday that it is considering raising capital by
issuing preferred shares.
AgBank issued earnings on Wednesday, disclosing
a quarterly profit that beat expectations, though the bank
warned of a challenging climate ahead. It did not mention
raising capital in its earnings report.
Analyst reports issued after the results referenced the
capital raising from a briefing the bank held with the analysts
that cover the company.
"Management said that the bank is currently considering
issuing preferred shares (still in the study stage); once
approved by the regulator, ABC will be among the first batch of
banks to issue," Barclays said in a research note.
At least two other notes mentioned the fund-raising plan.
The bank was not immediately available for comment.
AgBank's core capital adequacy ratio - a measure used to
value the strength of a bank's cash position - stood at 9.1
percent at the end of the first half. That was the lowest among
China's Big Four banks.
"ABC management said it has no plans for equity raising in
the near term. Instead ABC said it would explore opportunities
to issue preferred shares or other tier 1 instruments," Daiwa
Capital Markets analysts Grace Wu and Leon Qi wrote in a
research note.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Ryan Woo)