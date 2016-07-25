BEIJING/HONG KONG, July 25 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd , China's third-biggest lender,
plans to sell a record 3.06 billion yuan ($464 million) worth of
bad loan-backed securities this week under a government pilot
scheme to quickly liquidate soured debt.
China's third sale of securities backed by non-performing
loans (NPLs) since 2008 involves 10.7 billion yuan in troubled
loans packaged as underlying assets, AgBank said in a filing to
the national bond-clearing house late on Friday.
The assets include 1,199 secured loans to 204 borrowers
operating in industries mainly including wholesale,
manufacturing, real estate and transportation, the bank said in
a prospectus.
AgBank will sell 2.06 billion yuan in a triple-A-rated
senior tranche and 1 billion yuan in an unrated sub-prime
tranche. Payments from the troubled loans would service these
securities.
"Different banks have different asset portfolios and hence
different types of NPL assets including credit cards, consumer
loans, corporate and micro loans," said analyst Elaine Ng at
Moody's Investors Service. "It will be good for ABS market
diversity if there are more NPL securitisation from different
banks."
Earlier this year, the government allowed six large lenders
to issue a maximum of 50 billion yuan worth of asset-backed
securities (ABS) with non-performing loans as underlying assets,
adding a new way for the banks to offload bad debt, Reuters
reported in February citing people close to the matter.
The six were AgBank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp
, Bank of China Ltd ,
Bank of Communications Co Ltd and China
Merchants Bank Co Ltd .
Bank of China and China Merchants Bank sold a much smaller
amount of NPL-backed securities in May.
China Merchants Bank's asset portfolio comprised 60,007
borrowers' unsecured credit card receivables, while Bank of
China's portfolio had 42 corporate borrowers and mostly secured
loans, Moody's said in a research note in May.
Moody's analyst Ng said these publicly traded asset-backed
securities products would promote market transparency, and that
non-performing loan disclosure - as required by China's National
Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors - would
help investors better understand risk.
The build-up of troubled credit at Chinese lenders has shown
little sign of abating as the world's second-largest economy
battles problems such as high leverage in its corporate sector
and excess industrial capacity.
Non-performing loans in China's commercial banking sector
rose to 1.81 percent of total lending by the end of June, the
highest since the global financial crisis of 2009.
It is widely believed that the bad debt burden of China's
lenders could be much higher than official figures.
($1 = 6.6772 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang in BEIJING and Umesh Desai in HONG
KONG; Editing by Christopher Cushing)