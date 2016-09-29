WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The Federal Reserve on
Thursday told Agricultural Bank of China, one of the
Asian country's top four banks, to bolster its compliance and
risk management operations in order to ensure it adhered to U.S.
rules.
The Fed gave the Chinese bank 60 days to come up with a
comprehensive plan to ensure it was in compliance with
regulations issued by the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign
Assets Control.
The Fed said it had identified "significant deficiencies"
in the bank's compliance with anti-money laundering laws.
