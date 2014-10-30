SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Oct 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank),the country's third-largest lender by market value, reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, slightly below analysts' estimates.

The last of China's five biggest listed banks to report quarterly earnings, AgBank followed the others in showing a rise in its non-performing loan ratio as the country's economic slowdown hurts borrowers.

Net profit rose 6 percent to 48.4 billion yuan ($7.92 billion) in the quarter, according to the bank's unaudited financial statements filed on Thursday. That was slightly below the average forecast of 50.4 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of analysts.

AgBank's non-performing loan ratio increased to 1.29 percent at the end of September compared with 1.24 percent at end-June.

China's bad loan levels were at 1.08 percent at the end of June, according to official data, the highest ratio since 2011. (1 US dollar = 6.1140 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Lawrence White in Hong Kong; Editing by Edmund Klamann)