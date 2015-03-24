* Q4 net profit 27 bln yuan vs 29 bln yuan analyst view
* NPL ratio at 1.54 pct at end-Dec vs 1.22 pct year-prior
* Net fee, commission income falls 10 pct on year
(Recasts; adds executive comments on Q1 outlook, overseas
expansion)
By Engen Tham and Lawrence White
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 24 Agricultural Bank
of China Ltd (AgBank) on Tuesday reported
a 4 percent dip in fourth-quarter profit and a spike in bad
loans as manufacturers and retailers struggled to repay debt
while economic growth slowed.
China's third-largest listed lender - the first of the "big
four" banks to report earnings this week - also said transition
toward market-determined interest rates will raise competition.
"This year, industry net interest margin will be on a
downward trend, first quarter profit is also likely to fall,"
Chief Financial Officer Zhang Keqiu said at an earnings briefing
in Hong Kong, referring to a measure of bank income.
Agbank, Bank of China Ltd , China
Construction Bank Corp and Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China Ltd are widely
seen as bellwethers of an economy that the government projects
will grow around 7 percent this year, the least in 25 years.
To encourage lending as the economy slows, the central bank
last month cut the amount of money banks must hold in reserve,
and singled out AgBank for an extra cut to support agricultural
enterprises which usually struggle to attract investment.
But at the same time, banks are having to contend with an
increasing number of defaults brought about by borrowers'
inability to repay debt as credit conditions tighten and exports
fall.
Agbank reported its highest non-performing loan ratio in
three years, at 1.54 percent at end-December from 1.22 percent a
year prior. Net profit fell to 27 billion yuan ($4.35 billion)
versus an average analyst estimate of 29 billion yuan, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Bad loans to manufacturers rose to 3.69 percent from 2.86
percent a year earlier, while those to wholesalers and retailers
jumped to 5.93 percent from 2.36 percent.
Sectors that improved included transportation, logistics and
postal services with bad loans falling to 0.36 percent from 0.59
percent, Agbank said without elaborating.
At the earnings briefing, AgBank President Zhang Yun also
said the lender received regulatory approval to open offices in
Taiwan and Brazil, mirroring similar moves by peers in search of
opportunities abroad as the economy slows.
AgBank's shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.8 percent ahead
of the earnings, versus a 0.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang
Seng Index.
($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)