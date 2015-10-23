BEIJING Oct 23 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, the country's third-biggest lender by
assets, reported a 1.0 percent rise in third-quarter net profit,
in line with analysts' estimates.
The first of China's five biggest banks to report quarterly
earnings, AgBank said its net profit for the June-September
period was 48.90 billion yuan ($7.70 billion), compared with
48.41 billion yuan in the year-ago period.
Analysts at Pingan Securities and China Merchants Securities
expected an on-year 0.2 percent growth in net profit in the
third quarter.
AgBank said the non-performing loan ratio increased to 2.02
percent at the end of September from 1.83 percent at end-June,
representing a fifth consecutive quarterly increase.
($1 = 6.3490 Chinese yuan renminbi)
