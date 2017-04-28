CORRECTED-Wells Fargo Advisors introduces new mutual fund class for fiduciary rule
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
SHANGHAI, April 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest lender by assets, reported on Friday a 1.87 percent rise in net profit for the first quarter, missing analysts estimates.
Profit was 55.71 billion yuan ($8.08 billion) in the three months through March compared to 54.69 billion yuan in the same period a year prior.
The result compared with an average estimate of 56.1 billion yuan, according to three analysts polled by Reuters.
AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 2.33 percent at end-March, compared to 2.37 percent at the end of December. ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
NEW YORK, May 26 (In May 24 item, corrects headline and first sentence to reflect that Wells Fargo Advisors will begin offering the shares, but did not create them)
TORONTO, May 26 The Financial Services Commission of Ontario has penalized two former Home Capital Group Inc mortgage brokers, alleging they broke rules on mortgage lending, it said on Friday.