* AgBank H1 net profit 105.15 bln yuan, flat on year
* Net interest margin 2.31 pct end-June vs 2.66 pct end-Dec
* NPL ratio at 2.4 pct at end-June, flat on quarter
BEIJING, Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank) posted a slight 0.8 percent rise
in first-half net profit as successive interest rate cuts and
tax reforms slashed interest income.
Lending margins - the difference between interest earned on
loans and paid to depositors - also shrank at two other big five
banks, which reported first-half earnings on Thursday.
AgBank, China's third-biggest lender by assets, recorded
higher bad debts and Vice President Lou Wenlong
told reporters on Friday that second-half profit growth faces
considerable pressure.
Chairman Zhou Mubing told a news conference in Beijing that
good companies aren't taking out loans, but issuing bonds and
equity instead.
Net profit for the January-June period rose to 105.15
billion yuan ($16 billion) from 104.32 billion in the year-ago
period.
The first-half figure implies a net profit of 50.5 billion
yuan in the second quarter, compared to 50.2 billion in the same
period last year, according to Reuters calculations.
Three analysts had an average forecast profit of 45.07
billion yuan for the quarter, according to data compiled by
Reuters.
Earnings from the bank's lending business were hurt by
successive interest rate cuts and tax reforms, Jiang Ruibin,
AgBank's head of financial accounting, said.
AgBank's net interest margin narrowed to 2.31 percent at
end-June, from 2.66 pct at the end of last year.
Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose only slightly to
2.4 percent by end-June from 2.39 percent at end-March, as the
volume of NPLs climbed 6 percent to 225.4 billion yuan.
Jiang said the bank had significantly increased write-offs
of NPLs in the first half of the year and AgBank president Zhao
Huan said the lender plans to increase NPL disposals in the
second half.
Zhao said it plans secondary capital issuance of no more
than 80 billion yuan in the next three years.
($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan renminbi)
