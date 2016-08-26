* AgBank H1 net profit 105.15 bln yuan, flat on year

BEIJING, Aug 26 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) posted a slight 0.8 percent rise in first-half net profit as successive interest rate cuts and tax reforms slashed interest income.

Lending margins - the difference between interest earned on loans and paid to depositors - also shrank at two other big five banks, which reported first-half earnings on Thursday.

AgBank, China's third-biggest lender by assets, recorded higher bad debts and Vice President Lou Wenlong told reporters on Friday that second-half profit growth faces considerable pressure.

Chairman Zhou Mubing told a news conference in Beijing that good companies aren't taking out loans, but issuing bonds and equity instead.

Net profit for the January-June period rose to 105.15 billion yuan ($16 billion) from 104.32 billion in the year-ago period.

The first-half figure implies a net profit of 50.5 billion yuan in the second quarter, compared to 50.2 billion in the same period last year, according to Reuters calculations.

Three analysts had an average forecast profit of 45.07 billion yuan for the quarter, according to data compiled by Reuters.

Earnings from the bank's lending business were hurt by successive interest rate cuts and tax reforms, Jiang Ruibin, AgBank's head of financial accounting, said.

AgBank's net interest margin narrowed to 2.31 percent at end-June, from 2.66 pct at the end of last year.

Its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio rose only slightly to 2.4 percent by end-June from 2.39 percent at end-March, as the volume of NPLs climbed 6 percent to 225.4 billion yuan.

Jiang said the bank had significantly increased write-offs of NPLs in the first half of the year and AgBank president Zhao Huan said the lender plans to increase NPL disposals in the second half.

Zhao said it plans secondary capital issuance of no more than 80 billion yuan in the next three years. ($1 = 6.6678 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman/Ruth Pitchford)