BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's
third-largest listed lender, said on Tuesday net profit rose 1.3
percent in the first quarter of 2015, missing analyst estimates.
Profit was 54.12 billion yuan ($8.72 billion) in the three
months through March from 53.4 billion yuan in the same period a
year prior.
The result missed an average analyst estimate of 55.4
billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters data.
AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 1.65 percent at
end-March, up from 1.54 percent at end-December.
($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)
