BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
SHANGHAI Oct 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-biggest lender by assets, reported on Friday flat third-quarter net profit growth, as expected.
AgBank's net profit for the July-September period was 49.02 billion yuan ($7.23 billion), against 48.90 billion yuan in the year-ago period, according to its statement to the Hong Kong Stock exchange.
That compared with the 49.1 billion yuan estimate of three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
AgBank said its non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 2.39 percent at the end of September from 2.40 percent at end-June. ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.