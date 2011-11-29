HONG KONG Nov 29 Jiang Chaoliang, a likely candidate to take over as chairman of Agricultural Bank of China , was nominated to the bank's board as an executive director, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week that Jiang was set to be named chairman at China's third-largest bank by market value as part of a top-level leadership change across the nation's largest banks.

Jiang has previously served as chairman of Bank of Communications where he is credited with transforming it from a struggling operation laden with bad debts into a dual-listed company with HSBC Holdings Plc as its strategic investor and partner.

He has also served as president of China Development Bank . (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)