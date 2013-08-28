BRIEF-Ford says investing $4.5 bln & introducing 13 new electric vehicles globally in next 5 years
* Ford continues drive to be global electric vehicle leader, reveals industry's first pursuit-rated hybrid police car
BEIJING Aug 28 Agricultural Bank of China will see its stock of non-performing loans stabilise in the second half of the year, causing its non-performing loan ratio decline, Song Xianping, the bank's director of risk management, said Thursday.
He made the remarks at a news conference to announce the bank's firsts-half earnings. (Reporting by Zhang Shengnan and Matt Miller; Writing by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Swift Transportation is merging with Knight Transportation in stock swap; Cos together are worth more than $5 billion - WSJ