HONG KONG, April 27 Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd, China's No. 4 bank by market value, said on
Friday its first-quarter net profit grew 27.6 percent on rising
fees and net interest margins, but became the fourth Chinese
bank in a row to miss expectations.
AgBank recorded a net profit of 43.45 billion
yuan in January-March this year, up from 34.1 billion a year
earlier. The bank lagged an average estimate for 45.9 billion
yuan from five analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Net interest margins, or the difference between the interest
charged by the bank and the interest paid to depositors, grew
from 2.85 percent at the end of 2011 to 2.97 percent.
AgBank owes its roots to the days it was a policy bank
supporting the country's farmers under Chairman Mao. It was the
weakest bank of the Big Four, and therefore the last to go
public. In 2010, AgBank sold its IPO in a record-breaking, more
than $20 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai offering.
The bank has more than 350 million customers, or more
customers than the population of the United States.
The bank's Hong Kong-listed shares are up 5 percent so far
this year, weaker than the roughly 12 percent advance of the
benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)