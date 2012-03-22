BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate succesfully completes capital increase
* CAPITAL INCREASE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED, PROCEEDS OF 33.7 MILLION CHF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, March 22 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , the country's No.3 bank by assets, said on Thursday it has no fund-raising plans this year and that risks from its local government loans have been contained.
The bank said only 1.45 percent of its loans to local government financing vehicles were delinquent or non-performing.
The bank said it had 140 billion yuan in local government loans that had matured as of the end of 2011.
Earlier, the bank posted a market consensus-lagging 28.5 percent rise in 2011 net profit. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Kelvin Soh; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Ken Wills)
PORT LOUIS, June 9 Foreign direct investment in Mauritius fell 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2017, to 2.04 billion rupees ($59 million), due to a drop in funds going into real estate and manufacturing, data from the Bank of Mauritius showed on Friday.