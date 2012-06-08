(Adds details)

By Kelvin Soh

HONG KONG, June 8 The architect and leader behind two of the world's largest IPOs is leaving banking to take on a government post with China's central bank, according to a source on Friday.

Agricultural Bank of China, the country's No.3 lender, said its executive director and executive vice president, Pan Gongsheng, had resigned with immediate effect.

Pan, who led the bank's record $22 billion public offering in 2010, was needed for "state financial work", AgBank said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. It did not specify further. Pan did not return a call for comment.

Pan will become a vice governor at the People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, a person with knowledge of the information said on Friday. He declined to be named because the information was not yet public.

His move to a government post was cited recently in mainland media and comes ahead of a broader leadership shuffle within China's government that will culminate in a new administration that takes over when President Hu Jintao steps down in the fall.

Other key Chinese banking executives who have been promoted to government posts include former China Construction Bank Chairman Guo Shuqing, who is now head of the country's securities regulator.

Besides the AgBank IPO, Pan was also in charge of investor and media relations during Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's world record $21.9 billion public float in 2006. AgBank and ICBC both broke records for most amount of proceeds raised at the time of their listing, and remain two of the largest IPOs ever.

During both the ICBC and AgBank offerings, bankers involved in the deals called him "Dr. Pan", according to previous articles on him. He holds a doctorate in economics, and is well-known among equity capital market bankers for a demanding and precise style that they credit with the offerings' success.

Before AgBank went public, it was the weakest of the so-called "Big Four" Chinese banks, weighed down by years of policy-led lending to unprofitable rural customers. Nearly ten years ago, around one-fifth of the bank's loans were "non-performing" (NPLs). It now has as many customers as the entire population of the United States and an NPL ratio of 1.55 percent.

Separately, AgBank said last week one of its vice presidents, Yang Kun, was under investigation by the Chinese Communist Party's discipline authorities. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Michael Flaherty)