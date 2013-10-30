HONG KONG Oct 30 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
, the country's third-biggest lender by market value,
posted a third-quarter net profit gain of 15.3 percent, beating
estimates, as interest margins held steady and fee income edged
higher.
Net profit rose to 45.65 billion yuan ($7.49 billion) in
July-September from 39.59 billion yuan a year earlier, AgBank
said on Wednesday. That compares with the average
estimate of 45 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.
Net interest margin rose slightly to 2.75 percent from 2.74
percent at the end of June.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio fell slightly to 1.24
percent from 1.25 percent at the end of the first half.
($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)