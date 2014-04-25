SHANGHAI, April 25 Agricultural Bank of China
Ltd (AgBank) , the country's third-largest
listed lender, said on Friday first-quarter net profits rose
13.6 percent, beating estimates, due to strong growth in its net
interest margin.
Net profit for the quarter rose to 53.4 billion yuan ($8.55
billion) from 47.0 billion yuan in the same 2013 period, the
bank said in its unaudited financial statement.
That compares with an average estimate of 46.59 billion
yuan, calculated from a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
AgBank's non-performing loan ratio remained flat at 1.22 at
end-March compared to 1.22 percent at end-December.
($1 = 6.2489 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)