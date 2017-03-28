BEIJING, March 28 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank), the country's third-largest
lender by assets, reported 8.7 percent profit growth on Tuesday
for the fourth quarter as margins shrank.
October-December profit was 29.77 billion yuan ($4.33
billion) versus 27.4 billion yuan a year earlier, and above an
average estimate of 21.5 billion yuan from 15 analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
For 2016, net profit rose to 183.94 billion yuan from 180.6
billion yuan a year earlier.
AgBank's non-performing loan ratio was 2.37 percent at
end-December, from 2.39 percent at end-September.
($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in
Beijing; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)