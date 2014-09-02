BRIEF-City Union Bank reappoints N. Kamakodi as MD & CEO
* Says N. Kamakodi , MD & CEO of the bank has been reappointed as the MD & CEO of the bank for a further period of three yrs Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qm8D9U) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 Agricultural Bank of China Ltd , China's third largest listed lender, is contemplating issuing preference shares in September or October this year, Xu Duo, a senior official at the bank, said on Tuesday.
He made the comments at a press conference in Shanghai.
Last month, the China Banking Regulatory Commission has given the green light for AgBank to issue preferred shares for up to 80 billion yuan ($13.01 billion). The issuance is now pending approval from the securities regulator. (1 US dollar = 6.1472 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Engen Tham and Li Qi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Synchrony financial reports first quarter net earnings of $499 million or $0.61 per diluted share