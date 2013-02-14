BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 14 A.G.Barr PLC : * merger update * A.g. barr and Britvic believe that the merger will not result in a
substantial lessening of competition * A.g. barr and Britvic therefore intend to work together with the Competition
Commission during its investigation * Consider there to be compelling rationale for clearance * Competition commission's investigation is expected to take approximately six
months * Source text
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total estimated consideration for acquisition of Porsche Centre Adelaide will be approximately $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: