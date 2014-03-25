BRIEF-YUNDA's Q1 net profit up, plans share issue to fund projects
* Says Q1 net profit up 35.4 percent y/y at 278.9 million yuan ($40.51 million)
LONDON, March 25 A.G.Barr Plc
* Final dividend 8.19 penceper share
* Total dividend up 10 percent to 11.02 penceper share
* FY revenue rose 6.9 percent to 254.1 million stg
* Profit on ordinary activities, before tax and exceptional items, increased by 9.6% to £38.1m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)
* Says it receives letter of intent from Alibaba to build data centre