April 3 A.G.Barr Plc -

* Alex Short has today informed board of his intention to resign from his position as finance director

* Further details regarding timing will be given in due course but it is currently envisaged effective date of resignation will be in late August 2014

* Have initiated plans to find a suitable replacement finance director and will work with Alex to ensure as smooth a hand over as possible

* Short will be joining private company edrington group as group finance director.